The Catalina Bay apartments at Hobsonville Point.

Builder LT McGuinness is nearing completion of the 82-unit Catalina Bay Apartments at Hobsonville Point with the project’s development chief saying a “grand reveal” is planned in the next few weeks when the look of the building will change.

David McGuinness of developer Willis Bond said completion of the block on the city’s northwest outskirts was expected around July, with scaffolding due to come down over the next few weeks.

The block will begin to look progressively different as external coverings and scaffolding are removed, McGuinness said.

The block of six and 10 levels is near the Hobsonville Ferry Terminal.

Sixty-four of the 82 places had sold by March 13, he said.

It was reported in October that real estate agents Knight Frank marketed units at an event in Asia. Interested buyers were able to see the block showcased in Singapore on October 18, where they were told they would be buying freehold without stamp duty and “no explicit capital gains tax”.

Blue protective mesh covering will soon come off the Catalina Bay Apartments at Hobsonville Point.

Knight Frank didn’t say it, but Singaporeans and Australians are exempt from our foreign-buyer ban and allowed to buy, trade and rent out our property.

Prices of homes at Catalina Bay Apartments were last year marketed in Singapore as starting from $1.05 million (SGD$860,000).

Asked about marketing to Singaporeans last year, Mark McGuinness of Willis Bond said: “The trip to Singapore [was] primarily to attend a conference. We thought that while we were there, we would use the opportunity to meet some Singaporeans who are potentially interested in buying an apartment. We have sold a small number of apartments over the years to people from Singapore.”

But David McGuiness this week stressed it was mainly New Zealanders who had paid deposits on the Catalina Bay Apartments.

“Our buyers to date have been predominantly locals from the northwest areas of Auckland - Greenhithe, Dairy Flat and the like. Quite a few are from further afield, including the city fringe, Queenstown, Wellington, Bay of Plenty and some expats returning or looking for a bolt hole,” McGuinness said.

“The buyers are very engaged in the project and we’ve hosted several meet-your-neighbour-type events for them as they are all very excited to move in,” he said.

The wharf terrace residences are split-level apartments that sit elevated from the landing, meaning they are private. Living room views to the water are uninterrupted, McGuinness said.

The Herald reported in 2022 that Willis Bond advertised one-bedroom apartments and a car park for $795,000, two-bedroom apartments with car parks from $1,495,000, and three-bedroom and penthouse units by appointment.

Penthouses were due to go for around $5m.

Architectus designed the units, which the Herald reported in 2020 was a $120m project alongside Little Creatures.

Willis Bond has built many new Wynyard Quarter apartment buildings. These include the 12-level 30 Madden and Wynyard Central.

The same developer plans to start the 110-unit Takapuna Central Apartments soon. These have also been designed by Architectus and are to be built by LT McGuinness.

Anne Gibson has been the Herald’s property editor for 24 years, has won many awards, written books and covered property extensively here and overseas.