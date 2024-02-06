Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Higher NZ farmgate milk prices beckon after strong Global Dairy Trade auction

Jamie Gray
By
3 mins to read
Dairy prices improved at this morning's Global Dairy Trade auction.

Dairy prices improved at this morning's Global Dairy Trade auction.

Higher farmgate milk prices are on the cards after another strong Global Dairy Trade (GDT) auction.

All Fonterra’s main reference products rallied strongly at this morning’s auction, driven by .

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business