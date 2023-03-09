Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Hideaki Fukutake’s Still expands with power company purchase

Liam Dann
By
4 mins to read
Hideaki Fukutake from Still, an organisation made up of niche companies, collaborations and cultural projects nurtured in a singular ecosystem. Photo / Dean Purcell

Hideaki Fukutake from Still, an organisation made up of niche companies, collaborations and cultural projects nurtured in a singular ecosystem. Photo / Dean Purcell

Shape Group - the power and infrastructure company owned by investor Hideaki Fukutake’s Still - has acquired 100 per cent of backup power company Dependable Power.

Shape and Dependable specialise in backup power systems -

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business