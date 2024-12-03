Simon Herbert's Emprie Capital company owns Bayswater marina.

An associate of Simon and Paula Herbert’s Auckland marina and dredging business Empire Capital is suing NZX-listed fibre business Vital after a ditched partial takeover in August but Vital says it’s done nothing wrong and wants $214,000 back.

Simon Herbert, an Empire director, said Empire Technology is claiming misleading and deceptive conduct and failures to make proper disclosure in breach of the Financial Markets Conduct Act, the Fair Trading Act, the Takeovers Code and the NZX Listing Rules.

“This action arises from Vital’s failure to inform the market about material information that would have critically influenced Empire Capital’s decision to pursue a partial takeover offer,” he said.

Vital’s NZX statement yesterday said it was “very confident that it has complied with its relevant obligations, strongly rejects Empire’s claims and will strenuously defend the High Court proceedings”.

“Vital is also committed to progressing the reimbursement of its takeover expenses, in the interests of all shareholders. Vital believes that issue should be determined by the Takeovers Panel, as the Takeovers Act provides, and will request the panel to make its determination as soon as possible rather than delay for the outcome of the High Court proceedings.”