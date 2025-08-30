Advertisement
Heather du Plessis-Allan: Adrian Orr and Neil Quigley’s messy saga a lesson in transparency

Heather du Plessis-Allan
Adrian Orr's resignation followed a letter about his behaviour, leading to his stepping down. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Heather du Plessis-Allan
Opinion by Heather du Plessis-Allan
Heather du Plessis-Allan is the drive host for Newstalk ZB and a columnist for the Herald on Sunday
THE FACTS

  • Reserve Bank chairman Neil Quigley resigned after Adrian Orr’s contentious departure was revealed.
  • Orr’s resignation followed a letter about his behaviour, leading to his stepping down.
  • The Ombudsman forced the release of information, exposing attempts to conceal the true events.

If you want to know why the Reserve Bank chairman Neil Quigley has quit, it’s because Adrian Orr’s resignation turns out to have been a lot more juicy than we were first told.

Orr stepped down. He stayed out of the office for five days. Christian Hawkesby took

