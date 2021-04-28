Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Has the transtasman bubble boosted NZ's struggling hospitality sector?

4 minutes to read
Diners wait for orders outside Ferg Burger and sister business Fergbaker in Queentsown. Photo / Getty Images

Diners wait for orders outside Ferg Burger and sister business Fergbaker in Queentsown. Photo / Getty Images

Aimee Shaw
By:

Aimee Shaw is a business reporter focusing on retail, small business

A week and a half into the transtasman travel bubble is said to have catapulted New Zealand hospitality sales to their biggest week of the year yet.

According to digital insights platform Trickle, which tracks

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.