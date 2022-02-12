Voyager 2021 media awards
Harvard Business Review: The Myth of Sustainable Fashion

6 minutes to read
All is not what is seems in the world of sustainable fashion. Photo / Getty Images

Harvard Business Review
By Kenneth Pucker

OPINION:

Few industries tout their sustainability credentials more forcefully than the fashion industry. Products ranging from swimsuits to wedding dresses are marketed as carbon positive, organic or vegan, while yoga mats crafted from mushrooms and

