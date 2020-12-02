Hard-knock life: E-scooter operator offers ex-rentals for purchase

It's been a tough old life for some rental e-scooters - being kicked aside when they're blocking the middle of the pavement, getting biffed into the harbour or literally thrown on the scrapheap as "end of life" after only six months.

There are few of us using them, too. Anecdotally, there seem far fewer buzzing along footpaths since the pandemic.

And, in actual terms, there are fewer: Auckland Council crimped numbers from 3200 to 2490 for its latest licensing period, for the 12 months from September 4 (perhaps curiously, in the context of the buy-local focus with Covid, the council kicked out local contender Flamingo and brought back Lime - which during its time of exile had bought Uber's Jump brand).

Now Singapore-based Beam, which saw its allocation chopped from 880 to 730 e-scooters for the new licensing period, is putting some of its ex-rentals on the market for purchase.

You can pick up a Segway Ninebot KickScooter Max, stripped of its Beam badging, for $575, plus a $25 delivery fee if you can't pick up from central Auckland.

The Max (which dominates the e-scooter rideshare industry) has a 25km/h top speed (subject to a 15km/h speed restrictions in various crowded areas), a 60km range and 10-inch pneumatic tires. It takes six hours to charge and is non-foldable.

Beam, which launched in Auckland in January this year, says the products have "been rigorously tested, refurbished and reflashed for retail use. All vehicles are approximately one year old."

The Ninebot Max costs US$849 ($1129) from Segway's site in the US and sells locally for between $1400 and $1550 - though many retailers list it as out of stock as pandemic shipping delays compound the usual Christmas crush.

Beam did not immediately answer a question about warranties. Regardless, the Consumer Guarantees Act says a second-hand good should be safe, free from defects and last for a "reasonable amount of time" relative to its price, age and condition.

Beam is also looking to goose things along with new short-term rental options.

Its normal pricing (on a par with other operators) is $1 to unlock then 38c per minute.

But you can now also hire one of its e-scooters for 30 days ($99), 60 days ($190) or 90 days ($280). A series of Beam "Shuttle" plans for business have the exact same pricing.

Rival Neuron (also Singapore-owned) offers a three-day rental for $25, a week for $33 and a month for $89.

Lime's Jump offers a day pass for $15 plus an unlock pass for $5 per month which negates the need to pay the $1 unlock fee per ride.