Auckland is trying to attract more domestic visitors over coming long weekends. Photo / Supplied

Auckland is trying to attract more domestic visitors over coming long weekends. Photo / Supplied

Auckland hotels, shattered by the pandemic, are fighting back with a discount campaign to attract domestic tourists.

Stay Auckland Now promotes offers on more than 10,000 room nights from nearly 60 participating accommodation providers across the region and is the latest instalment of the Auckland Is Calling domestic marketing campaign by economic and cultural agency Auckland Unlimited.

The accommodation is in everything from 4–5-star central city hotels to beachside stays and is highlighted in the latest campaign to attract visitors from around Aotearoa and encourage Aucklanders to "staycation" this winter.

Auckland has been the country's city hardest hit by having MIQ in its centre and prolonged lockdowns during the pandemic. Occupancy was just 29.7 per cent for February 2022, which is down 12.9 percentage points on a year earlier.

In February 2020, occupancy was 89.7 per cent.

Revenue per available room for the month was $49 compared with $214 for the same month in 2020, just as the pandemic hit.

The promotion is designed to re-boot Auckland's accommodation sector – particularly in the central city – and is the result of a collaboration with the industry, said Auckland Unlimited Director of investment and industry Pam Ford.

"Auckland's accommodation providers have been hard hit by the pandemic for two years. We have worked with the industry to help kickstart the recovery through a timely reminder of the amazing places to stay around our region, and an incentive for visitors and locals alike to do just that," Ford said.

Participating accommodation providers and offers can be found at www.stayaucklandnow.co.nz.

Offers include the Cordis Auckland's room, breakfast for two, parking, $100 credit for hotel experiences from $329, $100 off a Sky City package and a range of discounts on food and accommodation at other places.

Special offers will be available until May 22, for use before the end of July this year.

Ford said with two public holidays in June, visitors and locals were encouraged to take up the offer and enjoy a long weekend in Auckland.

The Stay Auckland Now campaign is funded by the Government's $37.5m Reactive Tamaki Makaurau Auckland Support Package, via funding specifically assigned for domestic marketing.