BusinessUpdated

Project Auckland: Auckland city can 'lead the way'

6 minutes to read
Jim Stabback Chief Executive of Auckland Council. Photo / Supplied

Fran O'Sullivan
By
Head of Business

Jim Stabback is confident that Auckland will reach a "tipping point" and sufficient workers, visitors and students will return to restore the city centre's vibrancy and economic future.

Stabback has been chief executive since September

