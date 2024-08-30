Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Hanging on for the share market ride - Mary Holm

Mary Holm
By
Columnist·NZ Herald·
11 mins to read
Market downturns over short periods are common. But if we look at the past decade, from August 2014, the S&P/NZX50 index has more than doubled, writes Mary Holm. Photo / 123RF

Market downturns over short periods are common. But if we look at the past decade, from August 2014, the S&P/NZX50 index has more than doubled, writes Mary Holm. Photo / 123RF

Mary Holm, ONZM, is a freelance journalist, a seminar presenter and a bestselling author on personal finance.

OPINION

Give shares time

Q: Would you consider investing in growth assets for 4.5 years for a total

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business