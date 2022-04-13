Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Hands off! Last-minute legal challenge could save Auckland Showgrounds

5 minutes to read
Events like the Royal Easter Show are in jeopardy if the Auckland Showgrounds can no longer be used by the events and exhibitions industry. Photo / Michael Craig

Events like the Royal Easter Show are in jeopardy if the Auckland Showgrounds can no longer be used by the events and exhibitions industry. Photo / Michael Craig

Jane Phare
By
Jane Phare

Reporter

The possibility of losing the iconic Auckland Showgrounds as a venue for exhibitions and events may have been stalled at the 11th hour by a legal challenge which might mean part of the site is

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.