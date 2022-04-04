Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

'Gutted': Business reacts to no change in Covid traffic light settings

6 minutes to read
More Covid restrictions to be reviewed, why the builders of Transmission Gully have been hit with a multi-million dollar fine and fire crews battle a blaze at Awarua wetlands in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

More Covid restrictions to be reviewed, why the builders of Transmission Gully have been hit with a multi-million dollar fine and fire crews battle a blaze at Awarua wetlands in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Aimee Shaw
By
Aimee Shaw

Business Reporter

Hospitality businesses are ''gutted'' at the Government's decision to remain in the Covid red traffic light setting despite declining daily case numbers.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern this afternoon announced the decision to remain at the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.