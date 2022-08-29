Voyager 2022 media awards
Business

Great Resignation: Survey reveals why quarter of Kiwis are looking to change jobs

Cameron Smith
By
4 mins to read
The Great Resignation: A quarter of New Zealand workers could find new work in the next 12 months. Photo / 123RF

A clear "warning bell" has been sounded amid a global Great Resignation says a business advocacy leader as a quarter of New Zealand workers intend to change jobs over the next 12 months, according to

