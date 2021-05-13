Website of the Year

Business

Grape shortage: 'Worst in at least a decade' says Pernod Ricard chairman Bryan Fry

4 minutes to read
The shortage of grapes this season has led to industry-wide supply issues. Photo / 123RF

Aimee Shaw
By:

Aimee Shaw is a business reporter focusing on retail, small business

This season's grape shortage is the worst in at least 10 years, according to the chairman of French group Pernod Ricard.

Pernod Ricard believes New Zealand's vintage would be nine million 9-litre cases down on

