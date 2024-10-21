“Grant’s tenure has been incredibly busy – notably resetting Synlait’s strategy to reduce our customer and market concentration risk, commercialising plant-based production at Pōkeno and our foodservice business in Canterbury, extending our reach into Southeast Asia, maintaining our China market access, and building an outstanding executive team,” chairman George Adams said.
“John Penno – who I had not met before – asked me if I would be interested in coming into Synalit and resetting it,” he told the Herald.
Watson was appointed in January 2022.
“We have now reset the business, and so from my perspective, the reset is done and that should show in the year ahead.”
Looking back, Watson says winning State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) re-registration for the company’s Chinese label infant formula in mid-2023 was a major milestone.
Similarly this year’s big equity and debt restructuring, a focus on special creams in the foodservice business, getting a new customer on board at Pōkeno, and installing a new leadership team were all highly significant.
The restructuring involved raising $350m of fresh equity and debt at a time when the company’s market capitalisation was just $70m.
“If you look over what has happened over the last two and three-quarter years, there have been some huge undertakings,” he said.
“It has been a very comprehensive reset – there is no question about it.”