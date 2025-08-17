Advertisement
Grant Robertson reveals clash with Adrian Orr over housing policy

Audrey Young
By
Senior Political Correspondent·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Grant Robertson and Adrian Orr signing the new Policy Targets Agreement in March 2018. Photo / Mark Mitchell

When Grant Robertson was Finance Minister, he clashed with Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr on one memorable occasion, he has revealed in his new book.

The clash occurred shortly after Labour had won a second term with a majority in the 2020 election, Robertson wrote in “Anything Could Happen”

