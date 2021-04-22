Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Grant Robertson moves further into Reserve Bank sphere with eye on 'wider government objectives'

4 minutes to read
The Government surprised the banking sector by announcing it plans to give the Finance Minister new powers to influence how the Reserve Bank limits lending. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Government surprised the banking sector by announcing it plans to give the Finance Minister new powers to influence how the Reserve Bank limits lending. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Hamish Rutherford
By:

Wellington Business Editor

The Minister of Finance is poised to gain new powers over bank lending, with economists warning the surprise move challenges the Reserve Bank's independence.

On Thursday the Government revealed decisions on a long-signalled deposit insurance

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.