Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Grant Bradley: The tourists are coming - what they will find

6 minutes to read
Borders are being reopened for vaccinated travellers who won't have to self-isolate. Photo / Getty Images

Borders are being reopened for vaccinated travellers who won't have to self-isolate. Photo / Getty Images

Grant Bradley
By
Grant Bradley

Deputy Editor - Business

OPINION:

New Zealand and the Government are lucky the tourism sector is populated by so many optimists.

The hundreds of thousands who worked in tourism before the pandemic have needed every gram of hope to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.