Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Govt warned quarter-million-dollar spend of social listening 'ethically questionable'

6 minutes to read
Minister for COVID-19 Response Chris Hipkins. Photo / NZME

Minister for COVID-19 Response Chris Hipkins. Photo / NZME

NZ Herald
By Kate MacNamara

Details of the Government's quarter-million-dollar spend on a total of 230 "social media listening reports" are both "concerning" and "ethically questionable", according to a senior lecturer in New Zealand politics at Auckland University.

Lara Greaves

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.