Fonterra is NZ's biggest business and sets the base milk price. Photo / File

The Government is to amend dairy industry legislation to accommodate Fonterra's capital restructure plan - but with significant provisos aimed at easing sector jitters about the potential for New Zealand's biggest business to throw its weight around.

The Government's proposals for amending the Dairy Industry Restructuring Act (Dira) will be open for stakeholder comment from now through May and subject to select committee scrutiny, said Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor.

The proposed Dira amendments focus on enabling Fonterra to partially delink its stock exchange-listed unit fund on a permanent basis, improving the transparency and robustness of the governance and operation of the current base milk price-setting regime, and setting requirements for a "market maker" in the restricted Fonterra farmer-only share trading market, to support liquidity and transparency.

Proposed changes include increasing the number of ministerial nominees to Fonterra's Milk Price Panel from one to two, and requiring the Minister of Agriculture's approval of the chair of the panel.

The proposal to introduce a market maker to support liquidity in the farmer-only share trading market means Fonterra would have to contract a financial institution for this job.

The Government also proposes that Fonterra be required to make independent market analysis of the share price performance available to its farmer-owners.

Fonterra's 10,000-or so farmer-shareholders voted 85 per cent in support of a capital restructure proposal late last year, but the Government's tick was required because Fonterra is regulated under Dira.

