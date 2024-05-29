Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Govt must focus on reviving New Zealand’s productive sector instead of sacking people - Max Whitehead

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
A recap on pre-Budget announcements in the lead-up to Thursday's full Budget announcement. Video / NZ Herald

Max Whitehead is Whitehead Group Employment Solutions managing director and Small Business Voice chief operating officer.

OPINION

New Zealand is at a critical juncture. With the national debt escalating to $155 billion and the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business