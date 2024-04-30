Economists say today's labour market data from Stats NZ will probably show a modest rise in unemployment to 4.2 per cent.

Economists say today's labour market data from Stats NZ will probably show a modest rise in unemployment to 4.2 per cent.

It has been a year of job cuts, especially for the public sector, which has seen thousands of job losses over the past few months.

But how high did the official unemployment rate rise in the year to March 31?

Labour market data due from Stats NZ this morning (10.45am) will probably show a modest rise to 4.2 per cent, economists say.

The figure at the end of 2023 was 4 per cent.

While the new level would be the highest unemployment rate the country has experienced for three years, it would still be historically low.

The average unemployment rate since Stats NZ started compiling it in 1986 has been 5.5 per cent — roughly in line with where economists expect it to peak in this economic cycle.

More surprising — in a recessionary economy — is that the employment rate (people in work) is expected to rise.

If that’s the case it would suggest the economy continues to create jobs despite high interest rates and tough economic conditions.

Westpac senior economist Michael Gordon described the shifting labour market conditions as “a slow leak rather than a dramatic change”.

Westpac is forecasting 4.2 per cent unemployment,in line with the Reserve Bank’s expectations.

“Employment is tracking ahead of what the Reserve Bank expected in its February monetary policy statement, but so is the migration-led growth in the workforce,” Gordon said.

“We think these two factors will balance each other out. Our wage growth forecast is a bit lower, though the difference is trivial. The upshot is that we’re not expecting next week’s report to offer much to shift the RBNZ’s thinking.”

Looking below the top-line numbers, the big question for economists will be: do they change the outlook for interest rates?

While the Reserve Bank is no longer required to formally consider unemployment in its calculations, today’s labour market data will provide important insight into how fast the economy is slowing.

Liam Dann is business editor-at-large for the New Zealand Herald. He is a senior writer and columnist, and also presents and produces videos and podcasts. He joined the Herald in 2003.

If you have a burning question about the quirks or intricacies of economics, send it to liam.dann@nzherald.co.nz ... or leave a message in the comments section. He’ll try to answer in Inside Economics, a new column published every Wednesday.