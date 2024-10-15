The Government may intervene after Wellington City Council's airport shares decision and Sir Cliff Richard plans New Zealand shows. Video / NZ Herald, Getty Images

By Anneke Smith of RNZ

The coalition Government has hinted at imposing a cap on the surcharges people pay for using their debit and credit cards.

Australia is set to ban debit card surcharges as part of a crackdown on consumer fees to ease financial pressure on households.

The New Zealand Government has confirmed it has been working on changes to both debit and credit card fees for the past three months.

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Andrew Bayly said he was waiting to receive advice from the agency before making decisions.