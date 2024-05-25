Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Shoppers face ‘overwhelmingly high’ payWave surcharges

Chris Keall
By
17 mins to read
Tap-and-go is now a far more common option - but it can cost you anything up to a 5 per cent surcharge depending on where you shop. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Tap-and-go is now a far more common option - but it can cost you anything up to a 5 per cent surcharge depending on where you shop. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Why do some stores charge a 2, 3 or even 5 per cent surcharge when you tap your card to pay? Some even slap you with a flat fee of 50c or up to $5.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business