Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Google and Meta struck secret ads deal to target teenagers

Financial Times
8 mins to read
Last week, Mark Zuckerberg told investors that a recent push to engage more 18 to 29-year-olds had been bearing fruit. Photo / Jeff Bottari, Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Last week, Mark Zuckerberg told investors that a recent push to engage more 18 to 29-year-olds had been bearing fruit. Photo / Jeff Bottari, Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Google and Meta made a secret deal to target advertisements for Instagram to teenagers on YouTube, skirting the search company’s own rules for how minors are treated online.

According to documents seen by the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business