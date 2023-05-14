Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

US social media laws to protect kids a challenge for platforms

Financial Times
6 mins to read
Concerns about social media causing damage to teens have prompted some lawmakers to call for rules around age verification and parental consent. Photo / Antonio Guillem, Shutterstock

Concerns about social media causing damage to teens have prompted some lawmakers to call for rules around age verification and parental consent. Photo / Antonio Guillem, Shutterstock

Social media platforms are struggling to navigate a patchwork of US state laws that require them to verify users’ ages and give parents more control over their children’s accounts.

States including Utah and Arkansas have

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business