Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Google agrees $22 billion NFL streaming deal as Big Tech chases sports rights

Financial Times
4 mins to read
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady warms up before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 Photo / AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady warms up before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 Photo / AP

Google’s YouTube has secured rights to broadcast some US National Football League matches from next season, in a landmark deal that signals how Big Tech is reshaping the market for live sports rights.

The package,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business