Los Angeles FC's Gareth Bale scores a last-gasp equaliser in his team's November 5 MLS Cup Final clash with Philadelphia Union. LA FC won the subsequent penalty shootout. Photo / Getty Images

Vodafone TV has received yet another stay of execution as the wait for Sky TV’s new hardware drags on.

Back in January, Vodafone NZ said it would switch off its Vodafone TV service - which allows its 100,000 or so users to access Sky channels over UFB fibre - in a few months.

Customers would be offered Sky TV’s new box, which was then due “mid-year”. But as Sky pushed out its delivery date for its new hardware, blaming pandemic and war, Vodafone got a stay of execution to September, then to “summer”.

Overnight, Vodafone said Vodafone TV’s lifespan has been extended again, this time to the final day of summer, February 28.

Sky says its new hardware is now in staff trials, but still has no dates for a wider rollout. This morning, its line continued to be that customer trials will begin “soon”.

The Sky Pod, which will be available for Vodafone TV subscribers for $100 up-front.

Vodafone TV customers will be offered the Sky Pod, which will cost $100 upfront, and let you access regular Sky channels or apps over a broadband connection. There won’t be a hard drive for recording, but it will let you stream programmes from the past three days on-demand.

The new Sky Box will support third-party apps like Netflix, and 4K Ultra High Definition video, but comes with a $200 upfront fee, plus an extra $15 a month to unlock its ability to record up to five channels at once. It will include a 1 terabyte hard drive - or about four time’s the storage of most of today’s decoders (although with the proviso that 4K video takes four times as much storage space if you record at full quality).

The Sky Box and Pod both run on Google’s Android software, and Sky says you’ll be able to install any app available via Google’s Play store - from YouTube to Disney+ to Amazon’s Prime Video to Spark Sport. It’ll seem like a wonderland ... at least for those who haven’t got around to buying a Smart TV, Apple TV, Amazon Firestick or Google Chromecast yet.

Customers who are not so into the new-fangled changes will be able to stick with their current decoder.

Apple’s MLS deal a template for global sports streaming

Meanwhile, Apple says its new MLS Season Pass, launching on February 1, will be available in 100 countries, including New Zealand.

MLS stands for Major League Soccer - the top-tier football competition in the US.

Earlier this year, Apple tied up 10-year rights to the league in a deal reportedly worth US$2.5 billion.

I’m guessing not that many Kiwi football fans follow the MLS notwithstanding the thrilling finish to the MLS Cup on November 5, which saw ex-Tottenham star Gareth Bale head a last-minute equaliser before his team, LA FC, when on to beat Philadelphia Union in a penalty shootout.

Still, Apple making the content available worldwide, via its Apple TV app, is something of a template for global sports streaming.

Big tech has reawakened its interest in sports post-Covid restrictions. Apple has also inked a big baseball deal in the US, while Amazon has continued to collect chunks of tennis, American football (as in gridiron) and UK football (as in soccer) rights. And last week, the Wall Street Journal reported that Netflix, as it seeks new growth opportunities after a stall, is now actively interested in acquiring live sports rights to build on the success of its sports documentaries including its Formula 1: Drive to Survive. The Journal says Netflix recently bid for ATP tennis rights, but lost out to Disney-owned ESPN.



















