Exhausted expats: Returned Kiwis warned about night work

11 minutes to read
Jane Phare
By:

Jane Phare is a senior business reporter for the New Zealand Herald

As thousands of expats return home to escape the grimness of Covid-19 restrictions, many still work at night for their overseas companies. Jane Phare talks to Kiwis who've kept their old jobs and consults sleep

Aucklander Lisa Winsor goes to bed at 4.30pm these days, an hour earlier than normal thanks to the end of daylight saving this month.

