Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Gold in them thar phones: NZ's Mint opens its first e-waste mining plant ... in Sydney

Chris Keall
By
7 mins to read
Inside Mint's new "biorefinery" in Sydney. Photo / Supplied

Inside Mint's new "biorefinery" in Sydney. Photo / Supplied

There are three remarkable things about the "biorefinery" that Kiwi firm Mint Innovation is opening in Sydney today.

1. Finding treasure in trash

One, it will use unique "bioremedial" process to extract rare and precious

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.