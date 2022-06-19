Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Gib crisis: Container Door gets 'overwhelming response' for Asia plasterboard deal

4 minutes to read
The Container Door deal: product is expected to arrive in September. Photo / Container Door

The Container Door deal: product is expected to arrive in September. Photo / Container Door

Anne Gibson
By
Anne Gibson

Property Editor

Online importing business Container Door has orders for 15 to 20 containers of plasterboard from Asia to ease the Gib crisis - but it's more expensive than the local product and won't arrive for about

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.