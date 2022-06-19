The Container Door deal: product is expected to arrive in September. Photo / Container Door

Online importing business Container Door has orders for 15 to 20 containers of plasterboard from Asia to ease the Gib crisis - but it's more expensive than the local product and won't arrive for about three months.

Ben Nathan, Container Door founder and chief executive of the business with 200,000+ registered users, said: "We just sent out an email to our database to gauge interest in a New Zealand-certified plasterboard Gib alternative and we have had an overwhelming response.

"It's looking like we have commitments for 15 containers already since we sent out an email to our database on Friday and it's growing fast."

That is in response to Fletcher Building subsidiary Winstone Wallboards being unable to fill orders fast enough here.

Shane Brealey of Simplicity Living said he asked for Gib in January and was told to ask again in June but this month he was told to ask again around Christmas.

No business could continue on that basis, said the boss heading development of more than 300 new apartments and townhouses.

The Container Door plasterboard had been independently tested and certified to New Zealand standards. Minimum orders are for 10 sheets.

But at $25.99/standard sheet plus GST, it's more expensive than Gib's $25/sheet.

With GST, the Container Door deal is $29.89/sheet.

"I hope we can help get New Zealanders get back on the tools at a fair price as soon as possible," Nathan said.

"This is a pick-up only deal. You will be able to collect it from our depot in Auckland," Container Door told customers.

Orders have been placed for 15 to 20 container loads. Photo / Michael Cunningham

"We estimate it will be available to you by late September, but international shipping is still volatile and the shipments may be subject to delays outside of our control. However, once your order is in and paid for, it is confirmed, so you can relax on that front. And we will keep you posted every step of the way so there are no surprises," the business says.

On Friday, Fletcher Building bosses met critics with mixed results.

Oliver Mander, Shareholders' Association chief executive, said there were some positives from the one-hour meeting but he still had concerns and questions and was unhappy about Fletcher's lack of humility - or any apology.

The meeting at fund manager Simplicity's Takapuna office and was between Fletcher chairman Bruce Hassall, chief executive Ross Taylor and investor relations head Aleida White with Mander and Simplicity's Sam Stubbs and Shane Brealey

"We appreciated the opportunity to meet for an open and frank discussion," Mander said afterwards. "We heard some aspects we felt were positive for shareholders and customers but other elements like the lack of humility which gives us cause for concern."

He remains concerned about the company from a corporate governance perspective because it has been unable to supply enough Gib to the market and customers such as Brealey said he was being forced to wait a year.

Stubbs and Brealey said after the meeting they would be considering options.

Fletcher Building holds an investor day at The Cloud on Auckland's waterfront on Wednesday.

There, it will give insights into its wider operations, how the business has been performing, the challenges and successes.

The company says it is one of the largest building companies in Australasia, and listed on the NZX and ASX, proud to have more 37,000 shareholders spanning New Zealand, Australia, and international markets.

Taylor will give an overview of the company and its performance as one of New Zealand and Australia's significant businesses in the building products, distribution, and construction industries.

Investors and analysts will be able to ask questions live via the webcast facility.