German carmakers, hit by Chinese rivals and tariffs, stage a comeback

By Melissa Eddy
New York Times·
5 mins to read

The Mercedes GLC electric car at the IAA Mobility car show in Munich. Its design nods to vintage Maybach styling and a lithium-ion battery provides a maximum range of 713km. Photo / Felix Schmitt, The New York Times

The spotlight at the Munich auto show this year is swinging back to BMW, Mercedes and Volkswagen after previously focusing on Chinese automakers.

German carmakers are using their home-field advantage at Europe’s largest auto show this week to present new models designed to rival their Chinese competitors and attract American

