Genesis to bring coal-fired unit out of mothballs as lake levels fall

Genesis is bringing one of its Rankines at Huntly out of storage due to low lake levels. Photo / NZ Herald

Genesis Energy said it would bring its third coal-fired 240 megawatt Rankine unit at Huntly out of storage to provide backup generation if current dry conditions persist into the winter.

The company said the combination of looming supply shortages in the gas market, due largely to the declining output of the Pohokura gas field, and drought conditions in many parts of New Zealand, have left hydro catchments at historically low levels.