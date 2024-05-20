Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Spark to take solar power from Genesis’ Lauriston project

Jamie Gray
By
3 mins to read
FRV Australia is developing a solar farm with Genesis Energy near Lauriston on the Canterbury Plains.

FRV Australia is developing a solar farm with Genesis Energy near Lauriston on the Canterbury Plains.

Genesis Energy and Spark New Zealand have signed a 10-year renewable energy partnership that will see the telco take all the power from the Lauriston solar farm, which is soon to start construction.

Under a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business