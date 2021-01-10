Website of the Year

Business

Genesis, one of NZ's biggest carbon emitters, on renewable energy challenge

9 minutes to read

Genesis Energy's Huntly Power Station. Photo / NZ Herald

Jamie Gray
By:

Business reporter, NZ Herald

Genesis Energy's chief executive Marc England is fond of metaphor.

For him, New Zealand's quest to decarbonise is like climbing Everest.

Ironically Genesis's coal and gas-burning power station at Huntly may become part of the

