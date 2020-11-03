Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Fulton Hogan to keep $33m wage subsidy despite bumper profit, shareholder dividends

5 minutes to read

Fulton Hogan recorded a $211m net profit in 2020 but says the outlook is uncertain due to Covid-19. Photo / File

Duncan Bridgeman
By:

Duncan Bridgeman is head of premium business content for the New Zealand Herald

Engineering and civil construction giant Fulton Hogan will retain about $33.3 million received from the wage subsidy scheme, despite recording a bumper $211m net profit for the year to June 2020.

The privately owned company

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.