Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Fulton Hogan staff take up shares as dividend jumps 46 per cent

Duncan Bridgeman
By
4 mins to read
More Fulton Hogan staff have become shareholders as the company continues to rack up impressive profits. Photo / Hayden Woodward

More Fulton Hogan staff have become shareholders as the company continues to rack up impressive profits. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Fulton Hogan blooded 309 new staff shareholders in the latest financial year as the engineering and civil construction giant delivered another record profit and boosted its dividend payout by 46 per cent.

A further 216

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business