Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried to be released on $400 million bail

Financial Times
3 mins to read
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves court in New York. Bankman-Fried's parents agreed to sign a NZ$400 million bond and keep him at their California home while he awaits trial on claims he swindled investors and looted customer deposits on his FTX trading platform. Photo / Yuki Iwamura, AP

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves court in New York. Bankman-Fried's parents agreed to sign a NZ$400 million bond and keep him at their California home while he awaits trial on claims he swindled investors and looted customer deposits on his FTX trading platform. Photo / Yuki Iwamura, AP

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, will be released on NZ$400 million bond as he faces a raft of criminal charges in the US, a federal magistrate judge ruled.

Judge Gabriel

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business