Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s top associates plead guilty to US charges

Financial Times
By Joe Miller
3 mins to read
Sam Bankman-Fried is due to appear in a Manhattan court as soon as Thursday morning. Photo / AP

Sam Bankman-Fried is due to appear in a Manhattan court as soon as Thursday morning. Photo / AP

Two of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s closest associates have pleaded guilty to fraud and agreed to co-operate with US authorities investigating the collapse of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange, a federal prosecutor in Manhattan said Wednesday.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business