From Parsons’ Paddock to $350m retirement village: Summerset St John’s

Anne Gibson
By
6 mins to read
Dean Tallentire at the new Summerset St John's retirement village in Auckland. Photo / Dean Purcell

Dean Tallentire at the new Summerset St John's retirement village in Auckland. Photo / Dean Purcell

Nine years ago, NZX-listed Summerset Group said it had bought “an interest” in a 2.5ha Auckland eastern suburbs site from the Anglican St John’s College Trust Board, back when the rugby field and

