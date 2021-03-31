Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Frances Cook: You can get help to boost your first home deposit - but is it enough?

4 minutes to read
More money helps, but more houses are what's desperately needed. Photo / File

More money helps, but more houses are what's desperately needed. Photo / File

Frances Cook
By:

NZ Herald podcast production manager

OPINION:

I spend too much time on social media. It's usually talking people through various aspects of financial literacy, and inviting people to send me their comments and questions about money.

Which means I have

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.