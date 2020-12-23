Website of the Year

Frances Cook: Best response to job fears is boosting financial resilience

4 minutes to read

You can't always control your job, but there are ways to take control of your money. Photo / File

Frances Cook
By:

NZ Herald podcast production manager

OPINION:

"It's been a weird year" – a sentence I keep trotting out while catching up with friends, workmates, everyone I bump into in the pre-Christmas rush.

It's trite and boring but also the only

