Business

Fran O’Sullivan: Jacinda Ardern giving Labour prickly pare for Xmas

Fran O'Sullivan
By
5 mins to read
Jacinda Ardern’s Labour Government at last seems to have heeded business chiefs’ urging to “prioritise reforms, consolidate progress and consult, listen and act”. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION:

It has taken a run of bad political polls, a poor showing in the Hamilton West byelection, and sloppy political management of the Three Waters reforms to force Jacinda Ardern to “trim for trial”

