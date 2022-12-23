Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Fran O’Sullivan: Fighting words show Christopher Luxon means war

Fran O'Sullivan
By
5 mins to read
National leader Christopher Luxon showed the makings of a Prime Minister in a compelling performance on the last day of Parliament. Photo / Marty Melville

National leader Christopher Luxon showed the makings of a Prime Minister in a compelling performance on the last day of Parliament. Photo / Marty Melville

OPINION:

There are seminal moments when aspiring politicians finally look as if they have the makings of being a prime minister.

For National leader Christopher Luxon this came on the last day of Parliament for

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business