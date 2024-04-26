Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Did Christopher Luxon land the right moves in Southeast Asia? - Fran O’Sullivan

Fran O'Sullivan
By
9 mins to read
The Prime Minister is on a trade trip to Asia.

OPINION

Christopher Luxon brings an intensity (a favourite word) to his pursuit of international relationships. A self-confessed extrovert, he is a hugger with a sense of fun that saw him ploughing into Jollibee fried chicken

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business