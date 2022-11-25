Voyager 2022 media awards
Business

Fran O’Sullivan: David Parker pushes back against co-governance

Fran O'Sullivan
By
5 mins to read
Environment Minister David Parker says he was pressed “to go 50:50 with Māoridom” on new planning committees. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION:

Environment Minister David Parker has revealed he came under “strong pressure” to ensure New Zealand’s new planning regime was governed 50:50 with Māoridom.

But the Government instead opted for a “National Māori Entity” to

