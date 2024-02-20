Voyager 2023 media awards
Updated

Four things to watch in Sky TV’s half-year result

Chris Keall
By
6 mins to read
Sky TV chief executive Sophie Moloney. Jarden analyst Arie Dekker says the key figure in the broadcaster's full-year result will be subscriber momentum. Photo / Alex Burton

What analysts are looking for when Sky TV reports its first-half results on Thursday.

1. Streaming subscribers

“Sub momentum will be the most interesting thing for me,” Jarden analyst Arie Dekker told the Herald. “Because

