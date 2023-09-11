Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Reserve Bank Monetary Policy Committee appointments: Former board member Chris Eichbaum challenges public narrative

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
5 mins to read
he mortgage-free Governor of the Reserve Bank of NZ, Adrian Orr, says inflation is ‘evil’. In this extensive interview, he discusses his plan to reduce interest rates and his regrets.

“Bullshit” - this is how former Reserve Bank (RBNZ) board member Chris Eichbaum is characterising the narrative authorities gave the public around how people were appointed to one of the most powerful committees in the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business