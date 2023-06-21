Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

‘Over-zealous’ language causes confusion over who can join powerful RBNZ committee

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
3 mins to read
The Reserve Bank board chair says MPC membership has always been open to people with expertise in monetary policy, including researchers. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Reserve Bank board chair says MPC membership has always been open to people with expertise in monetary policy, including researchers. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Finance Minister Grant Robertson says the Treasury used “over-zealous language” when it wrote he would disqualify monetary policy researchers from joining the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC).

The Treasury, in a 2019 report on

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business